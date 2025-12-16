Tech law fight continues into 2026

A constitutional challenge to a Florida law passed in 2021 that placed restrictions on social-media platforms will continue well into 2026.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle on Monday scheduled a summary-judgment hearing for June 8 in the case. If the dispute is not resolved at that stage, a trial is set to begin Sept. 8. A summary-judgment ruling could eliminate the need for a trial altogether.

The challenge was filed in 2021 by tech-industry groups NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association, which argue the law violates First Amendment protections.

Among other provisions, the law would prohibit social-media platforms from banning political candidates and would require companies to publish — and consistently apply — standards governing actions such as removing users or blocking content.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature approved the measure after Facebook and Twitter, now known as X, removed President Donald Trump from their platforms following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

Hinkle issued a preliminary injunction later in 2021 blocking the law, citing First Amendment concerns. An appeals court largely upheld that ruling in 2022. However, the U.S. Supreme Court vacated the appellate decision last year and sent the case back to lower courts for further review.

In May, Hinkle rejected a request by the state to dismiss the lawsuit, keeping the legal challenge alive.