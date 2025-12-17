WCCOA hosts A Season to Shine

The Washington County Council on Aging (WCCOA) celebrated local seniors, honored community contributions, and marked a year of excellence during its A Season to Shine holiday event on Tuesday, December 16.

Guests enjoyed a holiday meal provided by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, catering by Chipley High School culinary students, performances by the center’s Hive Steppers line dancing group, and a Christmas boutique offering gifts for the season.

Along with fellowship, food, door prizes, and dancing, the WCCOA recognized key community partners and individuals whose contributions have strengthened the center. Director Kristin Martin introduced a new memorial plaque to be displayed at the center, honoring volunteers who gave their time and service to WCCOA and have since passed away. The first two names inscribed on the inaugural plaque are Eula Broxton, former lead volunteer for the Caryville WCCOA group, and Elsie Gainey, former volunteer and board member, both of whom dedicated themselves to serving the center and supporting the seniors who rely on it.

The council also recognized Pamela Leavins as Volunteer of the Year for her leadership of the center’s exercise group, expressing gratitude for her strength, joy, and motivation in inspiring others. In addition, Josephine Robinson-Floyd was honored with the Shining Star Award, presented to those who demonstrate a lasting commitment to guiding and uplifting others.

During the event, WCCOA received a $5,000 donation from Emerald Coast Hospice to further its mission of serving the elders of the community.

“We often say it takes a village to raise a child. It takes a village to care for our seniors, and we are so ecstatic that we’ve had the support that we’ve had this year. And this is what today is. It’s a celebration for our seniors, but it’s also a celebration for our community support,” said Martin.

For more information on resources offered through WCCOA or volunteer opportunities, the center can be reached at 850-638-6217, or by visiting their office located at 1348 South Blvd in Chipley.

WCCOA board member Tamekia McKinnie cuts a rug with one of the center’s seniors during the event. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

The center’s line dancing group, the Hive Steppers, kept attendees entertained with performances. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Shining Star Award honoree Josephine Robinson-Floyd shares uplifting words of encouragement and strength. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Pictured left to right are Trish Duce, WCCOA Board Member Tamekia McKinnie, WCCOA President of the Board Tricia Dedge, WCCOA Director Kristin Martin, Shining Star honoree Josephine Robinson-Floyd, Vice President of the Board for the WCCOA and Chipley Mayor Tracy Andrews, and WCCOA Board Member Milton Brown as the center presents Robinson-Floyd with her Shining Star Award. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Pictured left to right are Trish Duce, WCCOA Board Member Tamekia McKinnie, WCCOA President of the Board Tricia Dedge, WCCOA Director Kristin Martin, Volunteer of the Year Pamela Leavins, Vice President of the Board for the WCCOA and Chipley Mayor Tracy Andrews, and WCCOA Board Member Milton Brown. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

The Caryville WCCOA group poses with the new memorial plaque in honor of Eula Broxton. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Members of the Chipley Woman’s Club gather in honor of Elsie Gainey, one of the first names to be listed on the new memorial plaque. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Pictured left to right are Kelly Deese, WCCOA Director Kristin Martin, and Sunshine Spears as the center accepts the $5000 donation from Emerald Coast Hospice. [AMBER PATINO | The News]



The Chipley High School culinary students serve up sweets to guests. [AMBER PATINO | The News]