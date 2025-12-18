State issues clarification on license plate frame law

Pictured above is an example of a legally framed license plate.

State officials have issued clarification on Florida’s new license plate law in response to questions from motorists regarding the legality of license plate frames.

The law, which took effect Oct. 1, prohibits the use of any device or frame that obscures, covers or interferes with the visibility or legibility of a vehicle’s license plate. This includes interference with the plate number or the registration decal.

Under the clarification, most license plate frames remain legal as long as they do not block the alphanumeric plate identifier or the registration decal located in the upper right-hand corner of the plate. Frames may cover information along the bottom edge of the plate, as that area is not considered a primary identifying feature under the statute.

Local law enforcement officers encourage drivers to take a moment to inspect their vehicles to ensure their license plates are fully visible and compliant with the law. Motorists who are unsure whether their plate frame meets legal requirements are encouraged to contact or visit their local department for assistance.

State officials thank the public for their cooperation and emphasize that the goal of the law is to ensure license plates remain clearly visible for identification and public safety purposes.

For more information or additional guidance, drivers may contact their local law enforcement agency or motor vehicle office.