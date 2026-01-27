Lions Club welcomes guest speaker Jiranda White

The Falling Waters Lions Club of Chipley welcomed Jiranda White, Director of Federal Programs and District Homeless Liaison, as their guest speaker at their Monday, January 26 meeting. White shared data showing that approximately 4% of students in Washington County are currently experiencing homelessness. She outlined how her program supports these students through several grant‑funded initiatives, including services provided under the McKinney‑Vento Act. Students who qualify for assistance are referred to as “MVPs,” a designation meant to emphasize their value and ensure they receive consistent support. The program provides students with essential resources such as clothing, school supplies, books, food, and other items aimed at promoting stability and academic success. The district also partners with local organizations to help meet broader family needs beyond the classroom. The Lions Club expressed gratitude for the district’s efforts, and expressed the desire to partner with White and her team in the future to continue serving the community. Pictured from left to right are Lion Denise Brock, Lion Keith Lawton, President Lion Brittny Young, Lion Monica Rehberg, Jiranda White, Lion Stanley Rodgers and seated is District Governor Suzi Rodgers. [CONTRIBUTED]

