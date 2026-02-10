Washington County students shine at Southeastern Honor Band

Students from both Chipley’s Spirit of the Tiger Band and Vernon High School’s Pride of Vernon band recently performed at the 2026 Southeastern United States Honor Band at Troy University.

Chipley High School had band members performing in all four honor ensembles. Sarah Bell (flute), Giovani Spedale (trombone), and Kaylie Turner (flute) were selected for the Cooper Band. Draven Pebbler (French horn) performed with the Phillips Band, while Emberlyn Miles (bassoon) was chosen for the Chipman Band. Ashlin Granger (clarinet) represented the program in the Gregory Band.

Both schools congratulated the students for their achievements and outstanding performances.

Members of the Spirit of the Tiger Band pose at the event with their instruments. [CONTRIBUTED]

Pride of Vernon band members are pictured above during the event. [CONTRIBUTED]