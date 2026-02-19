Thu. Feb 19th, 2026
Business Community News Top Stories

CRA reviews grant status, updates administrative items

By Ali Moreland Feb 19, 2026 0 Comments

The Chipley Redevelopment Agency met on Tuesday, February 17 to handle administrative items following a month with no new grant or loan applications.

The Board reviewed an outstanding 2023 exterior grant in which half of the awarded funds had been disbursed without submitting any receipts. Members voted to require recipients to provide proof of payment for previously disbursed funds or repay the amount, setting a clearer precedent for similar situations in the future.

The Board also approved the 2025–26 administrative services agreement between the CRA and the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, discussed confirming City approval of the reduced $50,000 loan cap, and agreed to advertise an open board seat. In addition, a workshop will be scheduled to review and refine the agency’s grant application materials.

#Chipley Redevelopment Agency #CRA #Washington County Chamber of Commerce

By Ali Moreland

Related Post

Community Government Local News News Top Stories

Vernon City Council reviews grant projects, department updates, and community requests

Ali Moreland Feb 19, 2026
Community Education Local News News Top Stories

CHS Debate Team earns trio of first‑place trophies at Northwest Qualifier

AMBER PATINO Feb 19, 2026
Education News Staff Report State News Top Stories

Lincoln, Washington portraits in schools gets Senate backing

Staff Report Feb 19, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Community Government Local News News Top Stories

Vernon City Council reviews grant projects, department updates, and community requests

Community Education Local News News Top Stories

CHS Debate Team earns trio of first‑place trophies at Northwest Qualifier

Education News Staff Report State News Top Stories

Lincoln, Washington portraits in schools gets Senate backing

Business Community News Top Stories

CRA reviews grant status, updates administrative items

Community Education Local News News Top Stories

Firefighters visit Washington County Christian School for fire safety lesson