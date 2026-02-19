CRA reviews grant status, updates administrative items

The Chipley Redevelopment Agency met on Tuesday, February 17 to handle administrative items following a month with no new grant or loan applications.

The Board reviewed an outstanding 2023 exterior grant in which half of the awarded funds had been disbursed without submitting any receipts. Members voted to require recipients to provide proof of payment for previously disbursed funds or repay the amount, setting a clearer precedent for similar situations in the future.

The Board also approved the 2025–26 administrative services agreement between the CRA and the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, discussed confirming City approval of the reduced $50,000 loan cap, and agreed to advertise an open board seat. In addition, a workshop will be scheduled to review and refine the agency’s grant application materials.