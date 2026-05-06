Gude Management Group, Kent Smith Group announce strategic merger to expand CEI and program management services across Florida

Gude Management Group (GMG) and Kent Smith Group (KSG) recently announced a strategic merger that brings together two complementary firms to expand Construction Engineering and Inspection (CEI) and program management services across Florida and the Southeast.

GMG, headquartered in Atlanta and founded in 2005, is a recognized leader in program and construction management, with a portfolio exceeding $10 billion in capital improvement projects across infrastructure, transportation, aviation, healthcare, and education. KSG has built a strong presence in Florida’s transportation sector, particularly within the Florida Department of Transportation’s District 3, delivering high-quality CEI services through experienced personnel and long-standing client relationships.

The merger combines GMG’s comprehensive planning, engineering, program and construction management and CEI practice with KSG’s established CEI operations, creating an integrated platform capable of delivering infrastructure solutions from planning through construction and inspection. The combined organization will operate under the Gude Management Group name, while preserving the strength and continuity of KSG’s operations in Florida.

“Kent Smith Group has established itself as a trusted and capable partner in Florida’s transportation industry,” said Matt Samuelson, CEO of GMG. “By bringing our organizations together, we are expanding our ability to deliver fully integrated solutions while strengthening our presence in an important growth market.”

“This partnership represents an exciting next step for our team and our clients,” said Carol Kent Smith, President and CEO of KSG, who will remain with the company to oversee Florida’s CEI projects. “We are proud of the foundation we’ve built in Florida, and by joining GMG, we gain the additional resources, capabilities, and support needed to continue delivering the high level of service our clients expect.”

Under the merger, KSG’s CEI operations will continue to serve Florida clients with local leadership and continuity, while benefiting from GMG’s expanded resources and multidisciplinary expertise. GMG will offer the Florida market a full suite of services including planning, engineering, program management, construction management, project controls, risk management, scheduling, cost control, and CEI.

By aligning their respective strengths, GMG and KSG position the combined organization for continued growth across Florida and the Southeast, enhancing their ability to support state and municipal agencies with scalable resources, advanced delivery systems, and experienced teams.

Clients of both firms will benefit from expanded service offerings, increased capacity, and a shared commitment to delivering high-quality infrastructure projects on time and within budget.