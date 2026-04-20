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Tri‑County After Hours Elevate brings regional business leaders together

By AMBER PATINO Apr 20, 2026 0 Comments
Attendees gather for the Tri‑County After Hours Elevate networking event held April 16 at the Tri‑County Airport in Bonifay, enjoying a meal courtesy of Innovations Federal Credit Union. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Business and community leaders from across Washington, Holmes, and Jackson counties gathered at the Tri‑County Airport in Bonifay on Thursday, April 16, for the Tri‑County After Hours Elevate networking event. Hosted collaboratively by the three county chambers of commerce, the event offered an opportunity for regional professionals to connect with one another and with public officials, including State Representative Shane Abbott.

Innovations Federal Credit Union provided dinner, with beverages sponsored by Buffalo Rock. Attendees also heard from keynote speaker Brad Kimbro, CEO of Wiregrass Electric Cooperative. The event was coordinated with support from Danny Exum, who helped bring the chambers together for the joint gathering.

Heather Shelby, representing Dogwood Lakes Golf Course at the event, is pictured here with one of the airport’s many planes. [CONTRIBUTED]
Brad Kimbro, CEO of Wiregrass Electric Cooperative, speaks with attendees during the Tri‑County After Hours Elevate networking event held April 16 at the Tri‑County Airport in Bonifay. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

#Holmes County Chamber of Commerce #Jackson County Chamber of Commerce #Tri-County After Hours Elevate #Tri-County Airport #Washington County Chamber of Commerce

By AMBER PATINO

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