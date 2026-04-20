Tri‑County After Hours Elevate brings regional business leaders together

Business and community leaders from across Washington, Holmes, and Jackson counties gathered at the Tri‑County Airport in Bonifay on Thursday, April 16, for the Tri‑County After Hours Elevate networking event. Hosted collaboratively by the three county chambers of commerce, the event offered an opportunity for regional professionals to connect with one another and with public officials, including State Representative Shane Abbott.
Innovations Federal Credit Union provided dinner, with beverages sponsored by Buffalo Rock. Attendees also heard from keynote speaker Brad Kimbro, CEO of Wiregrass Electric Cooperative. The event was coordinated with support from Danny Exum, who helped bring the chambers together for the joint gathering.