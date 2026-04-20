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Blues & Brews Festival draws crowds to downtown Chipley

By AMBER PATINO Apr 20, 2026 0 Comments
The bassist from The Cat Daddy Blues Band performs during the event. [CHERYL GAINER MCCALL | Contributed]

Chipley’s Third Annual Blues & Brews Festival filled the Historic Chipley Train Depot with music, food, and community spirit on Saturday, April 18. The free event drew crowds for an evening of live blues performances, craft beer tastings, artisan vendors, and family‑friendly activities.

This year’s festival featured a signature craft beer garden in collaboration with Chipley Station, along with additional beverage selections. Attendees also enjoyed local and regional food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, games, live musical performances throughout the afternoon and into the evening. 

Blues band Piper & the Hard Times performs for the crowd of attendees during the 3rd Annual Blues & Brews event. [AMBER PATINO | The News]
Vendors line the street with their wares on display during the event. [AMBER PATINO | The News]
Festival goers sit on the lawn in front of the Historic Chipley Train Depot enjoying the musical stylings of Piper & the Hard Times. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

#Blues & Brews Festival

By AMBER PATINO

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