Blues & Brews Festival draws crowds to downtown Chipley

Chipley’s Third Annual Blues & Brews Festival filled the Historic Chipley Train Depot with music, food, and community spirit on Saturday, April 18. The free event drew crowds for an evening of live blues performances, craft beer tastings, artisan vendors, and family‑friendly activities.
This year’s festival featured a signature craft beer garden in collaboration with Chipley Station, along with additional beverage selections. Attendees also enjoyed local and regional food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, games, live musical performances throughout the afternoon and into the evening.