Fri. Apr 17th, 2026
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Washington County announces first project at Industrial Rail Park

By Staff Report Apr 17, 2026 0 Comments

Washington County officials have announced the first major development at the Washington County Industrial Rail Park, marking a step forward in the county’s ongoing economic growth efforts.

American Civil Contractors, Inc. will serve as the park’s inaugural industry partner, with plans to establish a facility expected to create up to 65 jobs for local residents. The project is supported by grant funding from FloridaCommerce, aimed at expanding employment opportunities and strengthening regional infrastructure.

In addition to job creation, the new facility will produce asphalt, paving, and aggregate materials for municipal and public use, which county leaders say will help reduce costs for local road and construction projects.

“This project represents a major milestone for Washington County and demonstrates our commitment to fostering economic growth and creating opportunities for our residents,” said Board of County Commissioners Chairman David Pettis. “We are proud to partner with American Civil Contractors, Inc. on this inaugural project at the Industrial Rail Park and look forward to the lasting impact it will have on our community through job creation, infrastructure support, and expanded access to affordable materials.”

The Washington County Industrial Rail Park, located near Chipley, is being developed as a site for future industrial projects, with rail access and available infrastructure intended to attract new business investment.

#American Civil Contractors #Washington County Industrial Rail Park

By Staff Report

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