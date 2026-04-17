Vernon Elementary first graders surpass 5,000‑book reading goal

Rachel Yates and her first-grade students show off their celebratory t-shirts and smiles during their Chic-Fil-A party on April 17. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Students in Rachel Yates’ first‑grade class at Vernon Elementary School (VES) recently surpassed an impressive milestone in the school’s Accelerated Reader program, becoming VES’s first class this school year to collectively read 5,000 books. The 17‑student class exceeded that goal by finishing 5,700 books, with the top reader completing more than 600 books on his own.

To celebrate the achievement, the school hosted a party on Friday, April 17, treating the students to Chick‑fil‑A, ice cream, and cake. The event was made possible through contributions from school board members, parents, and teachers, all eager to recognize the students’ dedication and love of reading.

Yates expressed pride in her students, noting that they deserved to be celebrated for the accomplishment.

Students in Rachel Yates’ first-grade class enjoy a lunch of Chic-Fil-A and cake during their reward party. [AMBER PATINO | The News]