CHS Boys Weightlifting makes history with first ever District Championship

The Chipley High School (CHS) Boys Weightlifting Team made school history by winning its first-ever Traditional Weightlifting District Championship, while also earning 27 individual medals and finishing as runner-up in the Olympic division among nine district schools. The achievement marks the first time CHS has combined enough points across multiple weight classes to secure a team title.

Leading the way for the Tigers were multiple standout individual performances across both divisions. In Traditional competition, Ean Morris and Hill Holley each captured District Championships at 119 and 219 pounds, respectively. Other top finishers included Maurion Henderson (2nd at 199), Chris Corona (3rd at 139), Warren McSwain (3rd at 154), John Fritz (3rd at 169), Bryce Jones (3rd at 238), and Banyon Pierson (3rd in the Unlimited division). Additional contributors included Brody Brown (4th at 119), Brayden Williams (4th at 129), Bryce Arnold (4th at 154), Malikye Prather (4th at 219), Evan Franklin (4th at 199), Bryce Jones (3rd at 238), and Samuel Aase (6th at 183), all helping build the team’s overall championship points total.

In Olympic competition, Morris and Holley again led the way with first-place finishes, while Maurion Henderson placed 3rd at 199. Isaac Jiminez earned a 3rd-place finish at 154, with Brody Brown also placing 3rd at 119. Other Olympic results included Brayden Williams (4th at 129), Chris Corona (4th at 139), Malikye Prather (4th at 219), Luke Kincaid (4th at 169), Evan Franklin (5th at 199), Bryce Jones (5th at 238), and Samuel Aase (6th at 183) along with Bryce Arnold (6th at 154).

Coach Marcus Buchanan praised the effort and mindset behind the milestone accomplishment, saying, “These young men have worked extremely hard over a long period of time and it was nice to see their hard work pay off.” The Tigers’ performance not only secured a historic district title but also will send multiple lifters on to the Regional Meet at Walton High School on Friday, April 24.