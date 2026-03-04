Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity celebrates home sponsorship with Chipley Beef O’Brady’s

Community members gather to celebrate the completion and sponsorship of one of the homes in the Chipley Heights subdivision. [CONTRIBUTED]

Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity (CAHFH) recently announced the completion and dedication of its 109th home, located at 730 Pecan Street in Chipley, Florida. CAHFH states the milestone was made possible through a significant partnership with Scott O’Brien and Salina O’Brien of Chipley Beef O’Brady’s, who served as the primary financial sponsor for the home.

The recognition event, held on Tuesday, March 3, celebrated Beef O’Brady’s participation in Florida’s Community Contribution Tax Credit Program (CCTCP), marking the first time the company has utilized this program to support affordable housing in the local community.

“This home is a testament to the power of community partnership,” said Kevin Yoder, Executive Director of Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity. “Beef O’Brady’s stepped up as our primary financial partner, and their enthusiasm from the beginning has been infectious. We are excited to see their investment in our community result in a decent and affordable home for a local family.”

The construction of the home was also a collaborative effort involving numerous groups. The City of Chipley has been an ongoing partner in the Chipley Heights subdivision, which, when complete, is 9 homes on a city block. In addition to local individuals, volunteers from RV Care-a-vanners and Thrivent Worldwide worked on the house.

Cynthia Williams, Programs Director, shared that volunteers from 10 states gave over 950 hours to make this house possible.

“We are not just building homes; we seek to transform communities. Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity is here today because of the hard work of so many, including our board, staff, volunteers, and generous sponsors like Beef O’Brady’s. We are thrilled that the homeowner partner will be closing on the house later this week and moving in this weekend,” says Williams.

Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity serves Jackson and Washington Counties, and states their mission is to work in partnership with God and people from all walks of life to build and renovate houses, ensuring decent homes in decent communities.