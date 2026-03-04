Wed. Mar 4th, 2026
Washington County Historical Society celebrates America’s 250th anniversary with quilt project

By Staff Report Mar 4, 2026 0 Comments
Washington County’s completed quilt square, designed and stitched by Historical Society member Gweneth Collins, is pictured above. [CONTRIBUTED]

The Washington County Historical Society has been invited to represent the county in a nationwide collaborative art project marking the United States’ upcoming 250th anniversary. The “Washingtons Unite America 250 Quilting Collaboration” brings together every county and parish in the nation named for George Washington, each contributing a unique quilt square to be assembled into a single commemorative piece. Once completed, the full quilt will be assembled in Arkansas before traveling to each participating county as part of the America 250 commemoration.

Washington County’s square, designed and crafted by local artist and longtime society member Gweneth Collins, highlights defining elements of the county’s history. The appliquéd silhouette of Washington County is set against a background of watermelons. Embroidered details include a train, a riverboat, a pine limb, and a hatchet. The railroad and river played central roles in the county’s development, while the timber industry shaped its early economy. The hatchet nods both to the area’s Native American heritage and the well‑known George Washington cherry tree folklore. The date “1825” is also featured on the square, marking Washington County’s bicentennial.

The museum, located at 685 7th Street in Chipley, is additionally displaying America 250 flags at its entrance and pavilion as a part of the celebration. The Historical Society welcomes visitors on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon for those interested in learning more about ongoing projects and local history initiatives.

