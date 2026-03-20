Washington County shines in full bloom at annual Chamber banquet

Washington County Chamber of Commerce invited guests to gather at the Majestic Oaks venue in Vernon for the Chamber’s annual banquet, bringing ‘A Night in Full Bloom’ to life. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce (WCCOC) recognized the achievements of local businesses and exceptional members at its annual banquet at Majestic Oaks in Vernon, Florida. Themed “A Night in Full Bloom,” the event brought together local leaders, business professionals, and community members to celebrate accomplishments that contribute to Washington County’s thriving economy and civic life.

The evening’s program was led by Shirley Parrado, Executive Director of the Chamber, and Tiffany Hitchcock, President of the Board of Directors. Hitchcock also took a moment to honor Philip Horvath for his service as Past President of the Chamber Board.

Several awards highlighted the night’s celebrations. Glow in Grace was recognized as Small Business of the Year for its success and community impact, and Community South Credit Union received the Large Business of the Year award for its significant contributions to the local economy. The Non-Profit Hero of the Year Award went to the Chipley Women’s Club for its ongoing dedication to improving the lives of residents, the Spirit of the Community Award was given to Sheriff Kevin Crews from Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Danny Exum was honored as Ambassador of the Year for his commitment to Chamber initiatives and community engagement.

Dinner was served by Chipley High School Culinary students, and the banquet celebrated the dedication of Washington County’s businesses and organizations while strengthening community connections.

Community South Credit Union is recognized as Large Business of the Year by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce during the annual banquet. Pictured from left to right include WCCOC Executive Director Shirley Parrado, WCCOC Board President Tiffany Hitchcock, Community South President and CEO Jan Page, and other members of the Community South executive team. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Pictured left to right pose WCCOC Board President Tiffany Hitchcock, WCCOC Ambassador Danny Exum, and WCCOC Executive Director Shirley Parrado following Exum’s recognition as Ambassador of the Year by the Chamber. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Glow in Grace is honored as Small Business of the Year at the Washington County Chamber banquet. Pictured from left to right are WCCOC Executive Director Shirley Parrado, WCCOC Board President Tiffany Hitchcock, owner Alisha Baker, and Miranda Newsome. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

The Chipley Women’s Club is honored with the Non-Profit Hero of the Year Award by the WCCOC. Pictured from left to right include WCCOC Board President Tiffany Hitchcock, Chipley Women’s Club President Kristin Martin, and other representatives from the Chipley Women’s Club. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Pictured left to right are WCCOC Board President Tiffany Hitchcock, WCCOC past president Philip Horvath, and WCCOC Executive Director Shirley Parrado following Horvath’s recognition as Past President of the WCCOC Board of Directors. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]