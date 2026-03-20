Fri. Mar 20th, 2026
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Vernon City Council reviews steamboat plan, grant projects, and community events

By Ali Moreland Mar 20, 2026 0 Comments

Vernon City Council met on Monday, March 16 to address infrastructure needs, grant projects, community events, and a proposal tied to local history.

During public participation, Bob Wells of the Vernon Historical Society outlined plans to recover and display the historic Captain Fritz steamboat, which burned in 1930 with remains left in the nearby Choctawhatchee River. The proposal includes retrieving and preserving the vessel, pending state approval and funding, and placing it near the local museum for public viewing. The council approved a proposed location for the display near the Historical Society for ease of viewing, contingent on final approval and feasibility.

The council also approved repairs to address water system issues at Moss Hill and Pioneer Road. Work will include installing bores to reduce standing water and leaks.

In other business, the council approved awarding the low bid for the community center renovation, funded through a Community Development Block Grant–Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) award from the State of Florida, to Reliant South, pending approval from Florida Commerce. Although the bid exceeds the remaining grant funds, City Clerk Candice Hodges said additional funding may become available through reallocation. A change order was also approved for work on Wells 1 and 2, allowing for cleaning and testing of Well 1 after Well 2 was found to be unusable. Costs remain within the overall project budget.

The council also confirmed upcoming events, including the Easter celebration on April 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Vernon Sportsplex, the Heritage Festival parade on April 25 at 10 a.m., and the Fourth of July parade at 5 p.m.

Vernon City Council will convene again on Monday, April 6, for a regularly planned workshop at 5:30 p.m.

#Vernon #Vernon City Council #Vernon Historical Society #Washington County

By Ali Moreland

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