CHS, VHS students receive hands‑on CPR and First Aid training

Lt. Cody Truette of WCSO gives instruction to Chipley High School students on proper CPR and First Aid technique. [CONTRIBUTED]

Students at Chipley High School and Vernon High School received hands‑on emergency training this week during a visit from Lt. Cody Truette of Washington County EMS and Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Truette led familiarization sessions covering CPR, First Aid, and Stop the Bleed techniques, giving students practical skills to use in real‑life emergencies.

At Chipley High, the training was incorporated into the Criminal Justice Operations (CJOPS) program, where students at all levels practiced lifesaving procedures and learned how to respond confidently in critical situations. Vernon High School students participated in similar instruction, with staff noting the importance of safety awareness as spring and summer activities approach.

Both schools expressed appreciation to Lt. Truette for sharing his time and expertise and emphasized the value of preparing students with skills that can help protect themselves and others.

Vernon High School students practice CPR techniques with a practice dummy. [CONTRIBUTED]