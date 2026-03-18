Lawsuit threatened over elections bill

Gov. Ron DeSantis indicated online Monday, March 16, he will sign legislation requiring Florida voters after the 2026 election to prove their citizenship at the ballot box.

On Tuesday, Democratic elections lawyer Marc Elias repeated that a lawsuit would be filed once the measure (HB 991) is signed, echoing a previous warning of a legal challenge he made before the bill was passed.

“As soon as you sign this bill, Florida will be sued,” Elias responded to DeSantis.

The Republican-controlled Legislature approved the measure last Thursday. DeSantis posted in support of the legislation on Monday.

“Florida has led on election integrity for years — banning ballot harvesting, eliminating Zuckerbucks, creating a state office to prosecute voter fraud, among other initiatives — and now we will be enacting the Florida SAVE Act to further bolster our nation-leading efforts,” DeSantis posted on X.

The bill is Florida’s version of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, a federal proposal that requires voters to provide proof of citizenship when they register to vote and present a photo ID when casting their vote at the ballot box.

But while the federal bill restricts mail-in ballots, Florida’s measure does not. Limiting mail-in ballots is a priority of President Donald Trump.

In Florida, more than 11 million residents cast their ballot in the 2024 general election, with about 3 million people voting by mail, according to the Division of Elections.

Another provision in Florida’s bill requires candidates to disclose whether they are dual citizens of another country.

The bill also requires the state’s Office of Election Crimes and Security to provide in its annual report any violations or irregularities relating to the involvement of foreign nationals in state elections.

Candidates for federal offices will also be required to disclose whether they intend to trade stocks while in office.