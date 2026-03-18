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Caryville Apostolic Church hosts second annual Touch‑A‑Truck event

By AMBER PATINO Mar 18, 2026 0 Comments
Children explore the gurney and ambulance on display from Holmes County EMS during the Touch‑A‑Truck event. [CONTRIBUTED]

The Caryville Apostolic Church hosted its second annual Touch‑A‑Truck event on Saturday, March 14, featuring vehicles and booths from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Holmes County EMS, Washington County Emergency Management, the Florida Forestry Service, the Florida Highway Patrol, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, and other community contributors. Families enjoyed meeting first responders, exploring equipment, and learning about the agencies that serve the community.

An FWC officer shows a young visitor a baby alligator during the Caryville Touch‑A‑Truck event. [CONTRIBUTED]

#Caryville Apostolic Church #Caryville Touch a Truck

By AMBER PATINO

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