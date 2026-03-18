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Local students bring home top honors at Chipola Math Olympiad

By AMBER PATINO Mar 18, 2026 0 Comments

Students from Poplar Springs High School (PSHS) and Chipley High School (CHS) earned multiple awards at the 2026 Math Olympiad hosted by Chipola College on Friday, March 13, with Chipley High School taking home the overall first‑place team award.

Poplar Springs students delivered strong performances across several categories. Josh Creighton placed 10th in Algebra 1 Written, while Kaleb Bush and Jacob Seda earned 6th and 7th place respectively in Algebra 2 Written. In Geometry, Divine Nwabuze secured 2nd place Written. The school praised the Atomics for their hard work and representation.

Chipley High School’s mathletes also had an impressive showing. The CHS team of Grayson Martin (Algebra 2), Elle Peel (Algebra 1), and Caden Anderson (Geometry) won 1st place in the overall team competition. Chipley also earned 1st place in Algebra 2 Team Ciphering with the group of Grayson Martin, Kenzlee Nelson, and Laurel Cook.

In individual events, Grayson Martin placed 1st and Kenzlee Nelson 3rd in Algebra 2. In Algebra 1, Elle Peel placed 2nd, followed by Evan Conway in 4th and Reagan Wiwi in 6th. Geometry competitors included Caden Anderson in 5th and Ryley Collins in 7th. In Trigonometry, Aubrey Deal placed 5th, Logan O’Neill 7th, Mason Taylor 8th, and Marlaina Register 9th. 

Both schools celebrated their students’ achievements and the strong academic showing at this year’s Olympiad.

Poplar Springs High School mathletes display their trophies from the 2026 Math Olympiad. [CONTRIBUTED]
Chipley High School’s mathlete team poses with their awards after earning first place overall at the 2026 Math Olympiad. [CONTRIBUTED]

#2026 Math Olympiad #Chipley High School #Chipola College #Poplar Springs High School

By AMBER PATINO

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