Work squad inmate reported missing in Sunny Hills area

Authorities are actively searching for a state inmate who walked away from a work squad assignment in the Sunny Hills community, according to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement personnel are currently on scene in the area of White Double Pond as efforts to locate the individual continue. The inmate was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants with a white stripe.

Officials are urging the public to remain vigilant and to avoid approaching the individual if spotted.

Anyone with information regarding the inmate’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 911 or 850-638-6111.