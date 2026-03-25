Vernon’s Melba Harcus named to FBLA Adviser Hall of Fame

Vernon High School’s (VHS) FBLA club recently traveled to Orlando for the 2026 Florida FBLA State Leadership Conference, where their adviser Melba Harcus was inducted into the Florida FBLA Adviser Hall of Fame. The honor recognizes advisers whose dedication to their students and communities has made a lasting impact. Pictured above are VHS FBLA members with Harcus at the state conference. [CONTRIBUTED]



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