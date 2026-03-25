Local partners connect with students at CHS College and Career Fair

Students learn more about career opportunities in fire and rescue services from Washington County Fire Department representatives during the College and Career Fair. [CONTRIBUTED]

Chipley High School (CHS) hosted its College and Career Fair on Thursday, March 19, drawing strong participation from students and a wide range of representatives from colleges, universities, local businesses, military branches, and community organizations. The event offered students valuable opportunities to explore career pathways, ask questions, and begin planning for life after graduation. School leaders thanked the volunteers, presenters, staff, and counselors whose support helped make the fair a meaningful and successful experience for CHS students.

Several representatives from various colleges, universities, local businesses, military branches, and community organizations participated in the College and Career Fair, providing students with information on career and education opportunities. [CONTRIBUTED]