VES honors art students with Principal’s Choice Awards and People’s Choice Awards

Vernon Elementary School’s (VES) Family Art Night on March 12 not only showcased student creativity but also highlighted outstanding work.

VES Principal Brian Tice selected the Principal’s Choice Awards, noting he looked for “creativity, as well as use of color, attention to detail, and expression” when reviewing student pieces.

Guest judge Brianna Bennett, a visual artist, muralist, and illustrator from Panama City and owner of Creative Angel’s Artwork, evaluated the sculpture entries and also spent time face painting with students. She said her selections were based on “design, finish, creativity/unique elements, and color/style choices.”

Art teacher Sydney Johnson said, “My goal for this show was to give students the opportunity to celebrate their creativity and hard work. Seeing their artwork displayed and appreciated made them feel like real artists.” She also expressed gratitude to the PTO, fellow staff members, volunteers, students, and their families for helping make the event possible, with hopes to make VES Family Art Night an annual tradition.

Principal’s Choice Award winners pose with VES Principal Brian Tice (center). From left to right: Asani, Raynaleigh, Reggie, Mr. Tice, Trisdon, and Lily. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

Recognized for their sculpture work, Kennedy, Kassidy, Saydee, and Griffin are pictured from left to right. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

People’s Choice Award recipients from Mrs. Donna Warren’s Kindergarten class include, (top row, from left to right) Amari, Brynlee, Abigail, Kolton, Hannah, Kali, Khalan, (bottom row, from left to right) Persephonie, Barry, Rhett, Oaklynn, Anneliese, and Emberlyn, posing with art teacher Mrs. Sydney Johnson (left) and Mrs. Warren (right). [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

People’s Choice Award winners from Mrs. Tonya Anderson’s 1st grade class features (left to right) Chris, Ben, Owen, Elliott, James, and Chase, standing with art teacher Mrs. Johnson (left) and Mrs. Anderson (right). [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

People’s Choice Award recipients from Mrs. Brandi Brock’s 2nd grade class feature (top row, from left to right) Brody, Slade, Claire, Adalynn, Nicole, Case; and (bottom row, from left to right) Blayklie, Evelyn, Paisleigh, Savannah, and Dakoeta, smiling with art teacher Mrs. Johnson (left) and Mrs. Brock (right). [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

People’s Choice Award winners from Mrs. Amanda Sewell’s 3rd grade class feature (top row, from left to right) Archer, Nova, Zayden, Mateo, Ruben, Natalia; and (bottom row, from left to right) Reggie, Ava, Saydee, Ryder, and Karolena, standing with Mrs. Sewell (left) and art teacher Mrs. Johnson (right). [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

People’s Choice Award recipients from Mrs. Kelly Galloway’s 4th grade class feature (from left to right) Sylar, Emma, Aubrey, Caroline, Hayden, and Jaiden, standing with Mrs. Galloway (left) and art teacher Mrs. Johnson (right). [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

People’s Choice Award winners from Mrs. Charity Buntin’s 5th grade class feature (from left to right) Caleb, Griffin, Addalee, Charlotte, and Kaylee, standing with Mrs. Buntin (left) and art teacher Mrs. Johnson (right). [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

People’s Choice Award winners from Mrs. Leisa Deaton and Mrs. April Knight’s VPK class feature (from top row, left to right) Brigham, Hazel, Rhett, Levi, Penelope, and Celeste; and (from bottom row, left to right) Camila, Dalson, Bradley, Lianna, and Kade, standing with Mrs. Deaton (left) and Mrs. Knight (right). [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

People’s Choice Winner Ella and Principal’s Choice Winner Tristan from Mrs. Brock’s class pose from left to right in front of their class’s work. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]