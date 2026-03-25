VES honors art students with Principal’s Choice Awards and People’s Choice Awards

Principal’s Choice Award winners pose with VES Principal Brian Tice. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]
Vernon Elementary School’s (VES) Family Art Night on March 12 not only showcased student creativity but also highlighted outstanding work.
VES Principal Brian Tice selected the Principal’s Choice Awards, noting he looked for “creativity, as well as use of color, attention to detail, and expression” when reviewing student pieces.
Guest judge Brianna Bennett, a visual artist, muralist, and illustrator from Panama City and owner of Creative Angel’s Artwork, evaluated the sculpture entries and also spent time face painting with students. She said her selections were based on “design, finish, creativity/unique elements, and color/style choices.”
Art teacher Sydney Johnson said, “My goal for this show was to give students the opportunity to celebrate their creativity and hard work. Seeing their artwork displayed and appreciated made them feel like real artists.” She also expressed gratitude to the PTO, fellow staff members, volunteers, students, and their families for helping make the event possible, with hopes to make VES Family Art Night an annual tradition.