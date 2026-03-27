Community gathers to honor Washington County’s fallen Vietnam heroes

Veterans and members of the Patriot Guard Riders serve as the honor guard during the ceremony. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

The Washington County Historical Society hosted a Vietnam Memorial ceremony on Friday, March 27, honoring the service members who gave their lives during the Vietnam War.

Community members and veterans gathered for the solemn tribute, which featured a rendition of taps by Ride Captain Larry Tyndall of the Patriot Guard Riders, a benediction, and remarks from retired U.S. Army Major Gary Holbrook. Additionally, wreath and American flag were placed at the Vietnam Memorial plaque in remembrance. During the ceremony, Historical Society Director Dorothy Odom also presented Holbrook with a Vietnam War Commemoration shadow box along with biographies on the seven service members from Washington County that lost their lives during the Vietnam War.

During the ceremony, Major Holbrook read aloud the names of those fallen: U.S. Army Private First Class James Isah E. Danford, U.S. Army Sergeant Grady Hershall Harris, U.S. Army Specialist 4 Edward Paul Maleszewski, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lloyd Elton Searcy, U.S. Marines Private First Class Eugene Floyd Sellers, and U.S. Army Private First Class Earnest Earl Sheffield. Each name read was punctuated by the ringing of a bell, honoring each man’s sacrifice.

Following the ceremony, attendees were invited to enjoy light refreshments and to explore the museum’s collection of military-related historical artifacts curated by the Washington County Historical Society. Commemorative pins and magnets were provided by the Chipola Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The event served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by Washington County’s service members in performing their duty to their country.

Retired U.S. Army Major Gary Holbrook provides remarks during the ceremony. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Retired U.S. Army Sergeant Harry Anthony (left) and Ride Captain Larry Tyndall (right) salute the fallen as they lay the new wreath and flag for the war memorial. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Ride Captain Larry Tyndall of the Patriot Guard Riders provides a rendition of taps while retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Harry Anthony salutes. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Historical Society Director Dorothy Odom presents Holbrook with a Vietnam War Commemoration shadow box along with biographies on the seven service members from Washington County that lost their lives during the Vietnam War. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Pictured above are just some of the military related historical items the Historical Society has on display for guests. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Community members and veterans gather at the ceremony in remembrance of the fallen. [AMBER PATINO | The News]