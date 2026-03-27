Community gathers to honor Washington County’s fallen Vietnam heroes

The Washington County Historical Society hosted a Vietnam Memorial ceremony on Friday, March 27, honoring the service members who gave their lives during the Vietnam War.
Community members and veterans gathered for the solemn tribute, which featured a rendition of taps by Ride Captain Larry Tyndall of the Patriot Guard Riders, a benediction, and remarks from retired U.S. Army Major Gary Holbrook. Additionally, wreath and American flag were placed at the Vietnam Memorial plaque in remembrance. During the ceremony, Historical Society Director Dorothy Odom also presented Holbrook with a Vietnam War Commemoration shadow box along with biographies on the seven service members from Washington County that lost their lives during the Vietnam War.
During the ceremony, Major Holbrook read aloud the names of those fallen: U.S. Army Private First Class James Isah E. Danford, U.S. Army Sergeant Grady Hershall Harris, U.S. Army Specialist 4 Edward Paul Maleszewski, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lloyd Elton Searcy, U.S. Marines Private First Class Eugene Floyd Sellers, and U.S. Army Private First Class Earnest Earl Sheffield. Each name read was punctuated by the ringing of a bell, honoring each man’s sacrifice.
Following the ceremony, attendees were invited to enjoy light refreshments and to explore the museum’s collection of military-related historical artifacts curated by the Washington County Historical Society. Commemorative pins and magnets were provided by the Chipola Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The event served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by Washington County’s service members in performing their duty to their country.