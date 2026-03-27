Roulhac Middle School girls softball team claims championship title

The Roulhac Middle School girls softball team pose with their championship trophy after defeating Vernon and Bonifay to secure the title. [CONTRIBUTED]

The Roulhac Middle School girls softball team secured a championship victory on March 20, following a strong showing on the field, defeating both Vernon and Bonifay in postseason play.

According to a release from Roulhac Middle School, the team demonstrated consistent determination, teamwork, and resilience throughout the competition, culminating in a standout performance that earned them the title.

School officials praised the student-athletes for their dedication and effort, noting that their hard work throughout the season was evident in the championship run.

Recognition was also given to Coach Tuel and Coach Nelson for their leadership and commitment to the program. Their guidance was credited as a key factor in the team’s success this season.