Blues & Brews Festival returns to Chipley April 18

The Third Annual Blues & Brews Festival is set to take place Saturday, April 18, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Historic Chipley Train Depot, located at 685 7th Street. The free event is expected to draw between 1,500 and 2,000 attendees and will feature live blues performances, craft beer tastings, food trucks, artisan vendors, and a designated children’s activity area.

Organizers say this year’s festival will include a signature craft beer garden experience in collaboration with Chipley Station, along with additional beverage selections. Local and regional food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, and family-friendly games will round out the offerings.

“The Blues & Brews Festival is more than just an event, it’s an opportunity to bring our community together, support local businesses, and celebrate the spirit of Washington County” says Cindy Johnson Brown, Chair of the Blues & Brews Festival and a member of the Board of Directors for the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. “We’re excited to offer great music, a unique craft beverage experience, and a welcoming atmosphere for families and visitor alike.”

A logo cup can be purchased for $5 at the event that will allow attendees to purchase the wine and brewed offerings during the festivities. Organizers also state that attendees are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs for seating.

Temporary road closures will be in effect during the event for pedestrian safety. Affected areas include Martin Luther King Drive and South 7th Street from State Road 90 to North Railroad Avenue, as well as South Railroad Avenue from State Road 77 to South 7th Street.

The Blues & Brews Festival is organized as a community celebration of music, local flavor, and small-town hospitality. Updates and additional details can be found on the official Facebook event page.