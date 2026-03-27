Council on Aging and Chipley Woman’s Club partner to provide Spring Break food bags for local students

Volunteers with the Washington County Council on Aging and Chipley Woman’s Club work together to pack Spring Break food bags for local students, assembling more than 2,700 individual items for distribution. [CONTRIBUTED]

The Washington County Council on Aging (WCCOA), in partnership with the Chipley Woman’s Club, recently packed and distributed Spring Break food bags for 105 local children. The effort was supported by a Kate M. Smith Elementary PTO member and teachers, who helped ensure each bag was delivered ahead of the school break.

In total, volunteers packed 2,730 individual food items, with each bag assembled to provide meaningful support for students during the week away from school meals. Organizers emphasized that the project was not only about food, but also about care and connection.

The WCCOA’s senior volunteers also assisted, working side by side to sort, pack, and organize the donations. Their participation brought the effort full circle, highlighting intergenerational service and the value of community engagement.

All packing boxes were recycled through the Washington County Recycling Center, with organizers noting this initiative is not only an act of service, but a step toward a cleaner, more thoughtful community.

Organizers expressed gratitude for the collaboration and the opportunity to serve together, noting that the impact of the project extended far beyond the numbers.