City of Chipley invites applications for Hometown Heroes Banner program

Pictured above is a sample of what the Hometown Heroes banners might look like. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

The City of Chipley has introduced the Hometown Heroes Banner Program, a new initiative honoring the service and sacrifice of local veterans and active-duty military personnel. Established through Resolution No. 26-26 and adopted on March 10, 2026, the program reflects the City’s ongoing commitment to recognizing those who have served.

“We’ve been looking at it, and finally got the ordinance passed last month at City Council,” explained Council Member Cheryl McCall. “I was really glad we had about eight people pick some applications up,” she added, noting the interest from attendees at the Washington County Historical Society’s Vietnam Memorial ceremony held Friday, March 27.

The program is now accepting applications for commemorative banners to be displayed in downtown Chipley and at City Hall. Applications are available on the City Clerk’s webpage at https://cityofchipley.com/152/City-Clerk or by contacting Chipley City Hall at 850-638-6350.

Each banner will feature a photograph of the honoree along with their name, rank, and branch of service. Banners will be displayed annually between Memorial Day and Veterans Day, with each approved banner remaining in rotation for up to two years. Up to 20 banners will be displayed at a time, with applications accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Once all spaces are filled, additional applications will be placed on a waiting list. Families are welcome to submit applications for more than one eligible service member.

Eligible honorees must have lived in or currently reside in the City of Chipley and must have served honorably in a recognized branch of the United States Armed Forces. Applications must be submitted by a sponsor or family member and include a completed form, a high-quality photograph, and accurate service information. Proof of service may be required. A $100 non-refundable sponsorship fee is due at the time of application.

The City will oversee banner design and placement to ensure a consistent and respectful presentation. At the end of the display period, banners will be removed and made available for pickup.