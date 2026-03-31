Local fire departments hold Easter egg hunts over weekend

Families enjoyed a full day of Easter festivities on Saturday, March 28, with community egg hunts held by the Washington County Fire Department (WCFD) and Country Oaks Volunteer Fire Department (COVFD).

The WCFD hosted the first event of the day at the Wausau Possum Palace, where children searched for eggs and enjoyed basket giveaways alongside firefighters and volunteers. The department thanked the community for its strong turnout and expressed appreciation to Wausau Assembly of God for donating eggs and baskets and assisting with the event.

Later that evening, the Country Oaks Volunteer Fire Department held its Glow‑In‑The‑Dark Easter Egg Hunt at the station. The evening event featured illuminated eggs, a visit from the Easter Bunny, and an opportunity for attendees to donate blood through OneBlood, which was on site throughout the event.

Both gatherings drew families from across the county and highlighted the role of local fire departments in providing community‑centered events beyond emergency response.

Baby Miss Washington County and Little Miss Washington County pose with the Easter baskets that were given out at the Washington County Fire Department’s egg hunt event. [SKYLA CARTER | The News]

Youth attendee Isaac and his mom Stormie hunt for eggs at Country Oaks Volunteer Fire Department’s egg hunt. [ALI MORELAND | The News]

The Easter Bunny makes a special appearance at Country Oaks Volunteer Fire Department. [ALI MORELAND | The News]