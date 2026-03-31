Vernon FFA earns district title, places 7th at state competition

The Vernon FFA Chapter competed in the 2026 District Land Judging competition on March 2, hosting the event after an impressive third-place finish at state last year and a national appearance in Oklahoma. Vernon Team A earned 1st place in both the district and Washington County, while Team B secured 3rd in the district and 2nd in the county. Advancing to the State Land Judging Competition in Madison County, the team continued their success by placing 7th at the competition on Friday, March 27. The chapter expressed gratitude to the contest organizers and extended special thanks to the Fitzhugh Carter Foundation for its ongoing support.

Pictured left to right are Ashley Pedigo, Braelyn Kent and Braylee Leavins of Vernon FFA Team B with advisor Mr. Russell Stafford. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

