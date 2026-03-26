Thu. Mar 26th, 2026
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WoodmenLife Chapter 883 donates  to support Arc programs

By GARRETT VALCOURT Mar 26, 2026 0 Comments
From left, Kathy Rudd of WoodmenLife, Sandy Pritchard, executive director of the Arc of Washington-Holmes Counties, and Jeanette Simmons of WoodmenLife are pictured during a recent $1,500 donation presentation supporting services for individuals with disabilities.

The Arc of Washington-Holmes Counties has announced a recent contribution from a local civic organization aimed at supporting its ongoing programs and services.

According to the agency, WoodmenLife Chapter 883 donated $1,500 to assist with services benefiting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Washington and Holmes counties.

WoodmenLife chapters are composed of local members who share a commitment to “family, community, and country,” and regularly participate in civic, charitable, and volunteer service activities within their communities. These chapters often partner with schools, fire departments, and other organizations to support local initiatives and improve quality of life. 

Officials with the Arc expressed appreciation for the contribution, noting that community partnerships such as this play a vital role in sustaining programs and enhancing opportunities for the individuals they serve.

The organization emphasized that continued support from groups like WoodmenLife helps further its mission of providing resources, advocacy, and support services throughout the region.

#Arc of Washington-Holmes #Chipley #Washington County

By GARRETT VALCOURT

gvalcourt@kentsmith.biz

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