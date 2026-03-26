Anderson retires after nearly four decades with West Florida Electric Cooperative

After nearly 39 years of service, Beverly Anderson is retiring from West Florida Electric Cooperative (WFEC), marking the conclusion of a career that spanned multiple roles and decades of service to the cooperative’s membership.

According to WFEC, Anderson began her career in August 1986 as a service clerk and was among the cooperative’s first 24-hour dispatchers, helping ensure reliable electric service for members at all hours. Throughout her tenure, she served in a variety of capacities, including assisting with the cooperative’s member newsletter and working as a cashier.

In 1998, Anderson was promoted to executive assistant to the vice president of member services. She later advanced to manager of member services in the Bonifay District in 2015, where she oversaw staff operations and member support efforts.

WFEC officials credited Anderson with leading her team with professionalism and dedication, noting her long-standing commitment to serving the cooperative’s members.

Reflecting on her career, Anderson said she is grateful for the experiences and relationships she built over the years, particularly with her colleagues in Bonifay. While she described her retirement as bittersweet, she said she looks forward to spending more time with family and becoming more involved in her church.

WFEC expressed appreciation for Anderson’s nearly four decades of service and wished her well in retirement.

