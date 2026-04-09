4-H youth shine at Panhandle Poultry Project Show

Youth from Holmes and Washington counties recently demonstrated their skills at the annual 4-H Panhandle Poultry Project Show, formerly known as Chick Chain. This long-standing 4-H program provides young people with the opportunity to raise chicks into production-ready birds while developing valuable life skills such as responsibility, recordkeeping, animal care, and public presentation.

Over the course of several months, participants care for their birds daily, gaining hands-on experience in poultry science and management. The project culminates in a regional 4-H show where youth compete in events such as showmanship, skill-a-thon, photography, and educational contests designed to measure both knowledge and practical ability. Local 4-H members from Holmes and Washington counties were present among this year’s participants and winners.

Holmes County youth showcased their skills across multiple divisions. Cloverbud participants Jetson P., Judson P., and Tobias A. were recognized in Cloverbud Showmanship, demonstrating early development of animal handling and presentation skills. In senior competition, Emmit A. earned recognition in Senior Showmanship for his ability to confidently present and handle his birds. Judson P. also earned top honors with a Best of Breed Wyandotte, highlighting excellence in poultry selection and care.

Washington County 4-H members also had a strong showing at this year’s event. Emma W. earned a perfect score in the Senior Skill-a-Thon, demonstrating outstanding knowledge of poultry science and management. In educational competition, Aubrey M. was recognized in the Junior Avian Ventures contest. Aubrey also earned Best of Breed honors with a Barred Rock entry, showcasing excellence in bird quality and presentation. Cloverbud participants Blake M., Connor R., Jacey P., Oaklynn W., and Stefanee R. were recognized in Cloverbud Showmanship, representing the next generation of 4-H youth gaining confidence and skills through hands-on learning.

Program coordinators say the Panhandle Poultry Project is more than a poultry show, it is a hands-on educational experience rooted in the 4-H mission of developing life skills in youth. Through raising poultry, participants learn responsibility, decision-making, problem-solving, and communication skills that extend far beyond the barnyard. Organizers emphasized that programs like this continue to connect young people to agriculture while preparing them for future success in school, careers, and their communities.

Families interested in getting involved in 4-H programs in Holmes or Washington counties are encouraged to reach out to their local Extension office. For Holmes County 4-H, contact Chris Lauen at 850-547-1108, or for Washington County 4-H, contact Julie Dillard at 850-638-6180.

Aubrey M. (far right) earns first place for her speech “Roosters 101” at the 4-H Panhandle Poultry Project District Show, as well as Best in Breed for her Plymouth Rock chicken. [WASHINGTON COUNTY 4-H | Contributed]

Holmes County 4-Her Emmit A. (far left) is recognized in the Senior Showmanship category for his ability to confidently present and handle his birds. [HOLMES COUNTY 4-H | Contributed]



Pictured center is Washington County 4-Her Emma W., who earned a perfect score in the Senior Skill-a-Thon during the 4-H Poultry Project District Show. [HOLMES COUNTY 4-H | Contributed]

Jetson P. and Judson P. of Holmes County 4-H are recognized in Cloverbud Showmanship for their animal handling and presentation skills, while Judson also earned top honors for his Best of Breed Wyandotte chicken. [HOLMES COUNTY 4-H | Contributed]