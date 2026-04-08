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Chipola Regional Arts Association awards 2025–2026 mini-grants to area teachers

By Staff Report Apr 8, 2026 0 Comments

The Chipola Regional Arts Association (CRAA) has recently awarded 24 mini-grants for the 2025–2026 school year to teachers across Calhoun, Liberty, Holmes, Washington, and Jackson Counties.

On Thursday, April 16, the CRAA Board will meet at Jim’s Buffet & Grill in Marianna to recognize the six grant recipients from Holmes and Washington Counties. The business meeting will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by a Dutch treat group luncheon at 11:30 a.m. The main event, the presentation of mini-grants, will begin at noon.

These funds, designated for the improvement of instruction in the arts, have been awarded to Kathy Blalock (media specialist, Bethlehem High School), Ricky Ward (theater, Holmes County High School), Vicki Stevenson (art, Holmes County High School), Melissa Brock (music, Vernon Elementary School), Sydney Johnson (art, Vernon Elementary School), and John Harcus, band director at Vernon High School.

All CRAA meetings are open to the public, and anyone interested in promoting the arts throughout the Chipola College five-county district is encouraged by the CRAA to attend.

#Chipola Regional Arts Association #CRAA mini-grants

By Staff Report

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