Washington County 4‑H Shotgun Teams earn top honors at state match

Washington County 4‑H shooters recently brought home major wins at the Florida 4‑H State Shotgun Match, earning first place in both the Senior and Intermediate team divisions along with numerous top individual finishes.

The Intermediate Team, Jaxson Fussell, Easton Odom, Jackson Scurlock, and Lucas Corbin, claimed the first‑place team title and swept the leaderboard across multiple disciplines. In Trap, Corbin placed first, followed by Odom in second, Fussell in third, and Scurlock in fourth. The group repeated their dominance in Skeet, with Fussell taking first, Odom second, Scurlock third, and Corbin fourth. In Sporting Clays, Fussell earned first, Odom placed third, Scurlock fourth, and Micah Braxton fifth. High Overall honors went to Odom in first, Fussell in second, Scurlock in third, and Corbin in fourth.

The Senior Team of Westyn Haddock, Sam Aase, and Hunter Whittal also secured a first‑place team finish. Haddock and Aase took first and second in Senior Skeet, while Aase earned first in Senior Sporting Clays with Haddock close behind in second. In High Overall, Haddock placed second and Aase finished third.

The strong showing highlights another successful year for Washington County 4‑H’s shooting sports program.