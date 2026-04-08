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Mayor of Chipley awards Key to the City to former astronaut Winston Scott during RMS assembly

By Ali Moreland Apr 8, 2026 0 Comments

At a special assembly at Roulhac Middle School (RMS) on Tuesday, April 7, Mayor Tracy Andrews presented a key to the city of Chipley to Captain Winston Scott, a former NASA mission specialist and retired U.S. Navy captain. Students from both RMS and Vernon Middle School (VMS) attended the event. Scott, who served as a NASA astronaut from 1992 to 1999, flew on two Space Shuttle missions (STS-72 and STS-87), logging more than 24 days in space, including multiple spacewalks. Following his service, he continued in leadership roles in higher education and the aerospace field. He also shares a connection to Washington County as the son-in-law of local author and community leader Josephine Roulhac Robinson-Floyd. Scott spoke on discipline, perseverance, and encouraged students to pursue opportunities in science, engineering, and public service. The program included a performance by the RMS Band and a student question and answer session, offering an engaging and informative experience. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

#Captain Winston Scott #Chipley #Roulhac Middle School #Vernon Middle School #Washington County

By Ali Moreland

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