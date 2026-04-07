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Arc consumers honor veterans through cemetery cleanup

By AMBER PATINO Apr 7, 2026 0 Comments
A consumer with The Arc of Washington-Holmes Counties sweeps one of the graves of a veteran during the cleanup effort. [CONTRIBUTED]

Consumers from The Arc of Washington-Holmes Counties spent Monday, April 6 cleaning and caring for the graves of local veterans, in remembrance and in honor of those who served.

The group visited a local cemetery where they cleaned headstones and restored the appearance of veterans’ final resting places. 

According to The Arc, the effort was more than community service, it was an act of gratitude and love for the men and women who have served the country. The organization praised its consumers for their efforts in preserving the memory of the fallen. 

A flag is placed at a veteran’s headstone by one of The Arc’s consumers. [CONTRIBUTED]

#The Arc of Washington-Holmes Counties

By AMBER PATINO

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