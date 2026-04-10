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CHS Band Boosters to host 2nd annual “Rhythm for a Reason” fundraiser May 2

By Ali Moreland Apr 10, 2026 0 Comments

Chipley High School (CHS) Band Boosters will host their 2nd Annual Rhythm for a Reason jazz dinner show and auction on May 2 at the Washington County Agricultural Center in Chipley. Doors will open at 5 p.m. at the venue, located at 1424 W. Jackson Avenue.

This fundraiser is part of an ongoing effort to raise funds for new band uniforms, which are funded entirely through community contributions. The program has currently raised $38,095 toward their $75,000 goal.

The evening will include a dinner service provided by marching band students, along with a live jazz performance by the high school’s jazz ensemble. Silent and live auctions will also be held during the event.

VIP tables of six, general admission meal tickets, and non-meal tickets are available. Ticket purchase information is available online at ChipleyBandBoosters.ludus.com.

Donations for auction items and sponsorships remain open, with proceeds directly supporting the band program.

For additional information, inquiries may be directed to chipleybbpresident@gmail.com.

#CHS Band Boosters #CHS Spirit of the Tiger Band #Washington County

By Ali Moreland

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