Six taken into custody by WCSO after altercation in Caryville

On Friday, April 10, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to a report of a physical altercation at 3909 Greenwood Drive in Caryville, leading to the arrest of six individuals.

According to a release from WCSO, deputies arrived and spoke with the victim, who stated that Cameron Williams and two other subjects had threatened to harm them with a knife. The victim said the suspects left the residence before deputies arrived.

A BOLO was issued for the vehicle, and a short time later deputies located it at Camilla Trailer Park in Caryville. Deputies made contact with one of the suspects, Adam Joseph Ball, at his residence. Ball was detained and advised that Williams was inside the home and armed with a weapon. The WCSO SWAT team responded and took all suspects into custody without further incident.

Arrested individuals:

Cameron Lee Williams, 24 — Aggravated Assault with a Weapon; Felony Violation of Probation warrant out of Washington County; Flee and Elude warrant out of Holmes County

Charles Marshall Looney, 22 — Violation of Probation, Washington County

Devon Hunter Ellis, 23 — Violation of Probation, Washington County

Leroy Tyrone Cady, 58 — Violation of Probation, Washington County

Adam Joseph Ball, 42 — Aggravated Assault with a Weapon

Male juvenile — Aggravated Assault with a Weapon

Sheriff Kevin Crews expressed appreciation to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol for their assistance with the case.

Devin Ellis

Leroy Cady

Charles Looney

Cameron Williams

Adam Ball