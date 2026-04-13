Sunny Hills water system concerns discussed at county workshop

Ongoing concerns about water reliability and quality in Sunny Hills were discussed during the Thursday, April 9, Washington County Board of County Commissioners (WBOCC) workshop, where officials reviewed resident complaints and outlined next steps.

Commissioners Wesley Griffin and Ashlynn Marquez referenced reports from residents describing recurring water outages and issues such as discoloration, cloudiness, and odor. Some residents have also raised concerns about not receiving boil water advisories during certain service interruptions.

Griffin stated that while the county may not have direct regulatory authority over the utility system, it has a role in representing community interests.

County Administrator Andrew Fleener informed the board that he is scheduled to meet with a representative from US Water Corp in the coming week. A company representative is also expected to attend the WBOCC meeting on April 16, where the issue is anticipated to be discussed further.

Commissioners encouraged residents experiencing water-related issues to attend the meeting to provide input.

A Sunny Hills resident, Kathy Kuglar, has submitted a written complaint to the WBOCC outlining concerns about water quality, infrastructure, and communication. In her letter, she described repeated service interruptions and stated that residents are not always provided with timely updates regarding repairs or advisories.

Kuglar also expressed concerns about the condition of the system and its ability to meet current standards and accommodate growth in the area. She requested additional information from officials, including an explanation of the issues, a timeline for repairs or upgrades, and guidance on how concerns can be escalated.

According to prior statements made in July 2022 to the Florida Public Service Commission by US Water Corp Vice President Troy Rendell, customer complaints in Sunny Hills have been attributed primarily to two factors: water main breaks and operational conditions involving backup water sources.

Rendell stated that much of the system’s infrastructure is more than 40 years old and located in sandy soil conditions that may contribute to main breaks. He also noted that repairs can temporarily affect water clarity due to sediment disturbance.

Additionally, he indicated that when a primary well is offline, a backup well may be used, which can introduce higher iron levels into the system and affect water appearance. At that time, the company reported plans to install an iron filtration system to address the issue, with an anticipated completion date of late 2022.

It is not immediately clear whether that system has been completed or what impact it has had on current conditions.

County officials and utility representatives are expected to address questions and provide updates during the next WBOCC meeting, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 16.

This remains an ongoing issue, and additional information may be released as discussions continue