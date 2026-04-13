Washington County EMS reflects on a decade of progress under Sheriff’s Office

Members of Washington County EMS pose with their ambulances at their station in Chipley. [SKYLA CARTER | The News]

Washington County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Director Randy Truette recently outlined the department’s operational experience, recent advancements, and future priorities, highlighting a decade of development and ongoing efforts to improve service across the county.

Over the past ten years, Washington County EMS has operated under the leadership structure of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. According to Truette, this arrangement has contributed to improved coordination between emergency responders and enhanced overall service delivery. He noted that working within the Sheriff’s Office framework has supported communication between EMS and law enforcement while promoting accountability and professionalism.

Truette identified the unified command structure as a key operational benefit, allowing for more streamlined decision-making during emergency situations. He said the approach has also supported effective resource management and facilitated continued improvements in training, equipment, and service quality.

The department’s current priorities include improving response times, expanding access to advanced life support services, and increasing coverage in rural and underserved areas. Truette also emphasized ongoing investment in equipment and technology, along with strengthening coordination with local hospitals, fire departments, and law enforcement agencies.

In addition to emergency response, the department is focusing on addressing substance abuse within the community. According to Truette, this includes supporting prevention and education initiatives, connecting patients with treatment resources, and collaborating with community partners to reduce overdose incidents and improve long-term recovery outcomes.

To maintain service quality, Truette said EMS units are strategically positioned throughout the county to improve response times, particularly in remote areas. Personnel receive continuous training and follow established medical protocols, while communication systems are used to coordinate with dispatch and other emergency services.

Truette also highlighted several recent accomplishments. Over the past decade, Washington County EMS has expanded its ambulance coverage, increasing response capacity across the service area. The department has also updated its fleet with new ambulances and upgraded medical equipment, including cardiac monitors, aimed at improving patient care in emergency situations.

Additionally, the department has developed partnerships with local agencies and healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes, particularly in addressing substance abuse and mental health-related emergencies.

Workforce development remains a priority, with continued investment in training, certification advancement, and professional development opportunities for EMS personnel.

Looking ahead, Truette described a long-term vision focused on building a more responsive and community-centered EMS system. Future goals include further reducing response times, expanding access to advanced prehospital care, and enhancing coordination among emergency response agencies throughout Washington County.

Officials say these efforts are intended to strengthen emergency medical services and improve overall outcomes for residents

Pictured above is the automated CPR machine used by Washington County EMS. [SKYLA CARTER | The News]

Washington County EMS personnel demonstrate equipment used to safely intubate patients during an emergency. [SKYLA Carter | The News]