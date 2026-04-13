Mon. Apr 13th, 2026
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AARP Driver Safety Course coming to Washington County Council on Aging

By Staff Report Apr 13, 2026 0 Comments

The Washington County Council on Aging (WCCOA) will host an AARP Driver Safety Course on Wednesday, April 22, designed to help older adults stay safe, confident, and independent on the road.

This classroom-style course, provided by AARP, offers practical strategies for defensive driving, updates on current traffic laws, and tips for adjusting driving habits as we age. Participants may also be eligible for a multi-year discount on their auto insurance upon completion.

The course will be led by AARP Driver Safety Instructor Sue Trueman.

The class is open to the public, with a focus on adults age 60 and older. Space is limited, and advance registration is encouraged.

“We want our seniors to feel confident and secure every time they get behind the wheel,” said Kristin Martin, Executive Director of the WCCOA. “This course is not just about driving; it is about independence, safety, and continuing to live life fully in our community.”

The class will be held at the WCCOA, located at 1348 South Blvd in Chipley.

To register or learn more, call AARP Driver Safety Instructor Sue Trueman at 850-871-4020 or contact the WCCOA at (850) 638-6216.

#AARP Driver Safety Course #safe driving course #Washington County Council on Aging

By Staff Report

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