Brief pursuit on Highway 77 leads to meth arrest

On Sunday, April 12, a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle committing a traffic violation on Highway 77 near Finch Circle, leading to the arrest of a Chipley man. When the deputy activated emergency lights, the driver failed to yield, prompting a brief pursuit during which several baggies were thrown from the vehicle.

The vehicle eventually stopped, and deputies made contact with the driver, identified as 29‑year‑old Levi Marshall Young. Young was removed from the vehicle and detained without incident.

A probable‑cause search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Deputies from both Washington and Holmes County later recovered the discarded baggies, which contained a crystal‑like substance that field‑tested positive for methamphetamine.

Young was charged with Felony Resisting an Officer (Fleeing/Eluding), Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Tampering with Evidence. He was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail.