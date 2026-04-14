Tue. Apr 14th, 2026
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Color Splash Fun Run raises money for Chipley band uniforms

By AMBER PATINO Apr 14, 2026 0 Comments
A runner crosses the finish line during the 2026 Color Splash Fun Run. [CONTRIBUTED]

The Chipley Band Boosters hosted their 2026 Color Splash Fun Run on Saturday, April 11, bringing out runners and supporters to raise money for new uniforms for the Chipley Spirit of the Tiger Band. The colorful event brought together supporters and participants for a morning of fun and community spirit. Will Taylor finished first, followed by Jay Stewart in second place and Bryan Story in third. All proceeds from the run will go toward the band’s ongoing uniform fundraising campaign.

Participants of the 2026 Color Splash Fun Run gather after the event, which raised funds for new uniforms for the Chipley Spirit of the Tiger Band. [CONTRIBUTED]

#2026 Color Splash Fun Run #Chipley Band Boosters #Chipley Spirit of the Tiger Band

By AMBER PATINO

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