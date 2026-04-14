Florida creating high school U.S. History class for college credit

Some Florida high school students could be sitting in new college-level American history classes next year, as the state creates its own alternative to Advanced Placement courses.

A Department of Education memo issued April 10 states the agency will begin a pilot program for accelerated U.S. history classes that would allow high school students to earn college credit at Florida public universities.

The pilot program for Florida Advanced Course and Test (FACT): U.S. History for the 2026-2027 school year is modeled on two introductory college-level courses, with instruction based on “current K-12 standards.” Full statewide implementation is scheduled for the 2027-2028 school year.

Department of Education officials did not return an email or call seeking comment Monday.

The effort to add another college-level course to the high school curriculum stems from a 2023 law authorizing the department to create advanced courses in collaboration with the State University System and the Florida College System.

The law (HB 1537) was driven by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ pushback against the College Board, which administers the AP program.

State officials have taken issue with certain AP courses, including AP Psychology and AP African American Studies. AP Psychology drew scrutiny over lessons on gender and sexual orientation, which were seen as conflicting with state restrictions on classroom instruction.

The state initially banned AP Psychology but later allowed it to continue. In a letter to superintendents, then-Commissioner Manny Diaz said topics involving sexuality and gender “can be taught consistent with Florida law.”

However, AP African American Studies is still not allowed in Florida public schools. In response to criticism, DeSantis and education officials have pointed to other African American history requirements within the state curriculum.

U.S. history would be the second subject included in the FACT program. Last year, the Department of Education launched a statewide pilot for a college algebra course.

Like AP exams, FACT courses will allow students to earn college credit by achieving a minimum score on a postsecondary assessment designated by the department.

Students who take the FACT Algebra course during the 2026-2027 school year and pass the exam will receive college credit accepted at any Florida public college or university.

According to the memo, the same structure would apply to the FACT U.S. history course. Students who pass the exam would earn college credit and meet postsecondary civic literacy requirements if they achieve sufficiently high scores.

Students who do not pass the exam would still receive credit for an introductory survey history class. While that course counts for college credit, it is not considered an approved general education class.