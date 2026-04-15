Wed. Apr 15th, 2026
Community Education News Top Stories

WCSB approves referendum for November ballot, sets ELA textbook adoption hearing

By Ali Moreland Apr 15, 2026 0 Comments

The Washington County School Board (WCSB) met on Monday, April 13, recognizing student achievements, addressing enrollment trends, and advancing a proposed referendum for voter consideration later this year.

Chipley High School and Roulhac Middle School Beta Club students were recognized for their strong performances at regional and state Beta competitions, earning top placements across academic, performing arts, and fine arts categories. Several students qualified for national competition and received premier performer distinctions, and Roulhac Middle School was also recognized as an outstanding leadership school.

The Board approved a referendum to be placed before voters on November 3, 2026. If approved, the measure would provide what officials described as “tax-neutral flexible funding” by shifting up to .75 mills from capital funding to operating expenses for a period of four years beginning in July 2027. According to the resolution, funds would support “the recruitment and retention of teachers, support staff, and administrators,” along with program needs in curriculum and instruction, services for students with special needs, career and technical education, and necessary technology and materials. The resolution also states the change “will not burden taxpayers nor result in any additional expenses,” emphasizing that the district is not seeking a tax increase but rather a reallocation of existing funding.

Board members also discussed ongoing declines in student enrollment and the need for improved communication and data collection to better understand the trends that are affecting the district. Additionally, the Board agreed to hold a public hearing for the district’s K-12 English Language Arts (ELA) textbook adoption on May 4 at 4 p.m. in the School Board Meeting Room, following the review and recommendation of materials approved through the Florida Department of Education adoption process. More information about the materials proposed for adoption can be found on the school district’s website at https://www.wcsdschools.com/curriculum-and-instruction

The Washington County School Board will meet again for regular business on Monday, May 11, when members are expected to vote on a proposed merger that would move fifth grade students from Vernon Elementary School to Vernon Middle School.

#Washington County #Washington County School Board #Washington County School District #WCSB #WCSD

By Ali Moreland

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