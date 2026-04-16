Community gathers for Mark’s Hope Grief Support’s 1st Annual Butterfly Release

Participants gather around the flower garden to release butterflies together as Leah Pettis, Mark’s Hope Grief Support Board Member, sings “Amazing Grace, My Chains Are Gone.” [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

On Saturday, April 11, Mark’s Hope Grief Support hosted their 1st Annual Butterfly Release, honoring loved ones gone too soon. Families and community members gathered for a peaceful afternoon featuring music, a wreath ceremony, remarks of encouragement, and concluding with the butterfly release. Attendees reflected on themes of renewal and hope as butterflies were released in a shared moment of remembrance supported by sponsors Florida Power and Light and Brown Funeral Home.



During the wreath ceremony, Faye Bush places butterflies on a baby’s breath wreath in memory of her husband and son. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Families and loved ones release butterflies, reflecting on and honoring those no longer with them. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]