On Saturday, April 11, Mark’s Hope Grief Support hosted their 1st Annual Butterfly Release, honoring loved ones gone too soon. Families and community members gathered for a peaceful afternoon featuring music, a wreath ceremony, remarks of encouragement, and concluding with the butterfly release. Attendees reflected on themes of renewal and hope as butterflies were released in a shared moment of remembrance supported by sponsors Florida Power and Light and Brown Funeral Home.
Community gathers for Mark’s Hope Grief Support’s 1st Annual Butterfly Release
On Saturday, April 11, Mark’s Hope Grief Support hosted their 1st Annual Butterfly Release, honoring loved ones gone too soon. Families and community members gathered for a peaceful afternoon featuring music, a wreath ceremony, remarks of encouragement, and concluding with the butterfly release. Attendees reflected on themes of renewal and hope as butterflies were released in a shared moment of remembrance supported by sponsors Florida Power and Light and Brown Funeral Home.