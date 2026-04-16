Thu. Apr 16th, 2026
Community Events News Top Stories

Community gathers for Mark’s Hope Grief Support’s 1st Annual Butterfly Release

By Ali Moreland Apr 16, 2026 0 Comments
Participants gather around the flower garden to release butterflies together as Leah Pettis, Mark’s Hope Grief Support Board Member, sings “Amazing Grace, My Chains Are Gone.” [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

On Saturday, April 11, Mark’s Hope Grief Support hosted their 1st Annual Butterfly Release,  honoring loved ones gone too soon. Families and community members gathered for a peaceful afternoon featuring music, a wreath ceremony, remarks of encouragement, and concluding with the butterfly release. Attendees reflected on themes of renewal and hope as butterflies were released in a shared moment of remembrance supported by sponsors Florida Power and Light and Brown Funeral Home.

During the wreath ceremony, Faye Bush places butterflies on a baby’s breath wreath in memory of her husband and son. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]
Families and loved ones release butterflies, reflecting on and honoring those no longer with them. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

#Butterfly Release #Mark's Hope Grief Support #Washington County

By Ali Moreland

Related Post

Community Events Local News News Sports Top Stories

Vernon Rec hosts First Annual Youth Panfish Classic tournament

Ali Moreland Apr 16, 2026
Community Education News Top Stories

WCSB approves referendum for November ballot, sets ELA textbook adoption hearing

Ali Moreland Apr 15, 2026
Staff Report State News Top Stories

Florida creating high school U.S. History class for college credit

Staff Report Apr 14, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Community Events Local News News Sports Top Stories

Vernon Rec hosts First Annual Youth Panfish Classic tournament

Community Events News Top Stories

Community gathers for Mark’s Hope Grief Support’s 1st Annual Butterfly Release

Community Education News Top Stories

WCSB approves referendum for November ballot, sets ELA textbook adoption hearing

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Color Splash Fun Run raises money for Chipley band uniforms

Crime News Top Stories

Brief pursuit on Highway 77 leads to meth arrest