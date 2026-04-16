Vernon Rec hosts First Annual Youth Panfish Classic tournament

The Vernon Recreation Department held its 1st Annual Youth Panfish Classic on Saturday, April 11. The event was a free youth fishing tournament for anglers 12 and under. Contestants fished public waters using a rod and reel, and each contestant weighed their best 5 fish at the Vernon Sportsplex for a total weight caught during the competition. Winners include 1st place, Mason Gothard, weighing in with 2.225 pounds; 2nd place, Kellan Harrington, with 1.675 pounds; and 3rd place, Lucas Koch, with .425 pounds. The Big Fish Trophy was awarded to Mason Gothard with his biggest catch measuring .615 pounds.