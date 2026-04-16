Vernon Rec hosts First Annual Youth Panfish Classic tournament

Pictured left to right are the winners of the Vernon Recreation Department’s 1st Annual Youth Panfish Classic including 11 year old Kellan with 2nd place, 11 year old Mason with 1st place and the Big Fish winner, and 5 year old Lucas with 3rd place. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

The Vernon Recreation Department held its 1st Annual Youth Panfish Classic on Saturday, April 11. The event was a free youth fishing tournament for anglers 12 and under. Contestants fished public waters using a rod and reel, and each contestant weighed their best 5 fish at the Vernon Sportsplex for a total weight caught during the competition. Winners include 1st place, Mason Gothard, weighing in with 2.225 pounds; 2nd place, Kellan Harrington, with 1.675 pounds; and 3rd place, Lucas Koch, with .425 pounds. The Big Fish Trophy was awarded to Mason Gothard with his biggest catch measuring .615 pounds.