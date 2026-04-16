Thu. Apr 16th, 2026
Community Events Local News News Sports Top Stories

Vernon Rec hosts First Annual Youth Panfish Classic tournament

By Ali Moreland Apr 16, 2026 0 Comments
Pictured left to right are the winners of the Vernon Recreation Department’s 1st Annual Youth Panfish Classic including 11 year old Kellan with 2nd place, 11 year old Mason with 1st place and the Big Fish winner, and 5 year old Lucas with 3rd place. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

The Vernon Recreation Department held its 1st Annual Youth Panfish Classic on Saturday, April 11. The event was a free youth fishing tournament for anglers 12 and under. Contestants fished public waters using a rod and reel, and each contestant weighed their best 5 fish at the Vernon Sportsplex for a total weight caught during the competition. Winners include 1st place, Mason Gothard, weighing in with 2.225 pounds; 2nd place, Kellan Harrington, with 1.675 pounds; and 3rd place, Lucas Koch, with .425 pounds. The Big Fish Trophy was awarded to Mason Gothard with his biggest catch measuring .615 pounds.

#Vernon #Vernon Recreation Department #Washington County #Youth Panfish Classic Tournament

By Ali Moreland

Related Post

Community Events News Top Stories

Community gathers for Mark’s Hope Grief Support’s 1st Annual Butterfly Release

Ali Moreland Apr 16, 2026
Community Education News Top Stories

WCSB approves referendum for November ballot, sets ELA textbook adoption hearing

Ali Moreland Apr 15, 2026
Staff Report State News Top Stories

Florida creating high school U.S. History class for college credit

Staff Report Apr 14, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Community Events Local News News Sports Top Stories

Vernon Rec hosts First Annual Youth Panfish Classic tournament

Community Events News Top Stories

Community gathers for Mark’s Hope Grief Support’s 1st Annual Butterfly Release

Community Education News Top Stories

WCSB approves referendum for November ballot, sets ELA textbook adoption hearing

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Color Splash Fun Run raises money for Chipley band uniforms

Crime News Top Stories

Brief pursuit on Highway 77 leads to meth arrest