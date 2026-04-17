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Local teachers recognized for advancing arts education through CRAA mini-grants

By AMBER PATINO Apr 17, 2026 0 Comments
Pictured from left to right are CRAA mini-grant recipients Kathy Blalock (Bethlehem High School), Melissa Brock (Vernon Elementary School), John Harcus (Vernon High School), Vicki Steverson (Holmes County High School), and Ricky Ward (Holmes County High School). Not pictured but also recognized by the CRAA was Sydney Johnson of Vernon Elementary School. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

The Chipola Regional Arts Association (CRAA) honored recipients of its 2025–2026 mini-grants from Holmes and Washington Counties on Thursday, April 16, during a recognition luncheon at Jim’s Buffet & Grill in Marianna.

The mini-grant recipients—teachers from Holmes and Washington counties who lead programs in art, music, and theater—shared how the funding enhances their classrooms and enriches students’ creative experiences. Attendees showcased student artwork and performance videos, illustrating the impact of these grants on arts education across the region.

Funds designated for the improvement of arts instruction were awarded to:

  • Kathy Blalock, media specialist, Bethlehem High School
  • Ricky Ward, theater, Holmes County High School
  • Vicki Steverson, art, Holmes County High School
  • Melissa Brock, music, Vernon Elementary School
  • Sydney Johnson, art, Vernon Elementary School
  • John Harcus, band director, Vernon High School

The educators emphasized how vital these mini-grants are in sustaining and expanding arts programs, helping students explore creativity through visual and performing arts.

#Bethlehem High School #Chipola Regional Arts Association #CRAA mini-grants #Holmes County High School #Vernon Elementary School #Vernon High School

By AMBER PATINO

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